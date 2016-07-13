Hate it when you run your fingers through your hair and find them all stuck in knots and tangles? Shea Moisture Coconut & Hibiscus Curl & Style Milk with Certified Organic Shea Butter is a styling cream that will transform dry, damaged, over-processed hair to frizz free, detangled naturally beautiful curls! This styling milk is boosted with natural ingredients needed to condition your curls and restore shine. SheaMoisture’s Coconut & Hibiscus Curl & Style Milk contains Coconut Oil to hydrate and protect your hair against damage and reduce breakage. Silk Protein and Neem Oil will smooth messy, wavy, curls and give your hair a soft and silky feel. This natural styling aid is designed to give your thick curls definition. This hair cream provides frizz control to deliver soft, shiny, natural, bouncy, curls! You can use this Curl & Style Milk from SheaMoisture every day for enviously lustrous and easily manageable curls. How to Use: Apply as a non-rinse moisturizer and curly hair cream to damp, towel-dried hair as needed.

All Shea Moisture hair products are ethically traded, sustainably produced and cruelty-free

SheaMoisture hair products contain no silicone, sulfates, parabens, phthalates, propylene glycol, mineral oil or petrolatum

