Style your curls in beautifully defined, frizz-free hairstyles with SheaMoisture's Coconut & Hibiscus Hold & Shine Moisture Mist. This gentle styling aid provides a soft hold to your waves and curls while delivering intense moisturization which tames stray flyaways and gives your hair an enviously brilliant shine! SheaMoisture's Coconut & Hibiscus Hold & Shine Moisture mist is gentle enough to be used on dry, sensitive hair. Blended with Fair Trade Shea Butter, neem oil and silk protein, this curly hair frizz control shine spray is perfect to soften, add shine and hold to hair. It also helps moisturize and control frizz. SheaMoisture's Coconut & Hibiscus Hold & Shine Moisture Mist is a hair treatment designed to style wavy, curly hair by providing a soft hold. This addictive curl mist adds definition to your curls ensuring that you have naturally styled, beautiful hair every time you step out! SheaMoisture’s Coconut & Hibiscus Hold & Shine Mist is perfect to add more shine and hold to your finished curly hair style.

This hair styling spray is formulated with no parabens, no phthalates, no mineral oil and no sulfates. It's been tested on our family for generations and never on animals

