SheaMoisture's 100% Virgin Coconut Oil Body Wash is a daily indulgence that uses the best parts of the coconut to leave skin soft, nourished and luxuriously clean. Smooth and hydrate skin with our multipurpose, rich and hydrating bubble bath and body wash. Exotic Acacia Senegal mixes with a luxurious blend of 100% Virgin Coconut Oil and Coconut Milk, to moisturize as it gently cleanses. The perfect skin cleanser to help soften and restore skin. Organic Raw Shea Butter deeply moisturizes with vitamins and essential fatty acids. Coconut Oil & Coconut Milk Blend has conditioning properties smooth and soften skin. Acacia Senegal Seals in moisture. Apply to washcloth or hands to cleanse entire body. For a luxurious spa bath, add a capful to warm water and use a natural bath sponge.

Exotic Acacia Senegal mixes with a luxurious blend in this skin cleanser body wash of 100% Virgin Coconut Oil and Coconut Milk, to moisturize as it is a gentle cleanser for dry skin

This Dry Skin Body Wash is perfect for all skin types

This moisturizing body wash skin cleanser no sulfates, no parabens, no phthalates, no propylene glycol, no mineral oil, no animal testing and no petroleum

Smooth and hydrate skin with our multipurpose, rich and hydrating best body wash

SheaMoisture's 100% Virgin Coconut Oil Body Wash is a daily indulgence that uses the best parts of the coconut. This skin cleanser leaves skin soft, nourished and luxuriously clean

This natural body wash is made with Fair Trade Shea Butter and coconut oil for skin