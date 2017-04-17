SheaMoisture Virgin Coconut Oil Daily Hydration Body Oil is for dry skin that moisturizes and leaves skin soft and feeling pampered. Leave skin with a natural glow, without a greasy look and feel with Shea Moisture's body and bath oil for dry skin. Blended with exotic Acacia Senegal, Virgin Coconut Oil, Coconut Milk and other oils to create a hydrating and lightweight, fast-absorbing body oil. Provides everyday hydration for all skin types, even skin that only requires a drop of moisture; use as a bath oil, shower oil, after shower body oil or a body moisturizer. Pour bath oil into a warm bath to create a fragrant spa bath. Gently rub body oil into skin after shower or bath to lock in moisture as you would a body serum. One of our best body oils for women, this skin oil, body moisturizer and bath oil is formulated with no parabens, no phthalates, no mineral oil and no sulfates. It's been tested on our family for generations and never on animals.

