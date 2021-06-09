Shea Moisture® Silicone-Free Sugarcane Extract Leave-in Condtioner Treatment for All Hair Perspective: front
Shea Moisture® Silicone-Free Sugarcane Extract Leave-in Condtioner Treatment for All Hair

3.4 fl ozUPC: 0076430219036
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 18

Product Details

Shea Moisture Miracle Styler Treatment is a leave-in hair conditioner and silicone-free conditioner blended with sugarcane extract, meadow foam, and marshmallow root to keep hair tangle-free.

  • Instantly strengthens strands and leaving hair tangle-free and healthy-looking
  • Use this daily conditioner as cowash cleansing conditioner
  • Blended with our fair trade organic shea butter
  • For natural curls that get easily tangle
  • Shields and protects hair against the damaging effects of heat styling
  • Tested on our family for generations and never on animals
  • Sulfate free