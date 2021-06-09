Hover to Zoom
Shea Moisture® Silicone-Free Sugarcane Extract Leave-in Condtioner Treatment for All Hair
3.4 fl ozUPC: 0076430219036
Located in AISLE 18
Product Details
Shea Moisture Miracle Styler Treatment is a leave-in hair conditioner and silicone-free conditioner blended with sugarcane extract, meadow foam, and marshmallow root to keep hair tangle-free.
- Instantly strengthens strands and leaving hair tangle-free and healthy-looking
- Use this daily conditioner as cowash cleansing conditioner
- Blended with our fair trade organic shea butter
- For natural curls that get easily tangle
- Shields and protects hair against the damaging effects of heat styling
- Tested on our family for generations and never on animals
- Sulfate free