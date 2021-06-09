Shea Moisture Miracle Styler Treatment is a leave-in hair conditioner and silicone-free conditioner blended with sugarcane extract, meadow foam, and marshmallow root to keep hair tangle-free.

Instantly strengthens strands and leaving hair tangle-free and healthy-looking

Use this daily conditioner as cowash cleansing conditioner

Blended with our fair trade organic shea butter

For natural curls that get easily tangle

Shields and protects hair against the damaging effects of heat styling

Tested on our family for generations and never on animals

Sulfate free