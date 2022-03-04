Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.
Sheba® Roasted Turkey Pate Wet Cat Food
2 ct / 1.32 ozUPC: 0002310011026
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 16
Product Details
Rich in proteins, vitamins, minerals, and vital amino acids to promote good health in your cat. Just snap, peel, and serve.
Sheba Paté Roasted Turkey Entrée is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles for all life stages.
- Made with real protein
- Essential vitamins and minerals
- No corn, artificial flavors, or preservatives
- Two convenient serving-size trays