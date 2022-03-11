Hover to Zoom
ShelterLogic 70517 23.6 x 17.7 x 57.1 in. 4 - Tier Mini Growhouse
1UPC: 0067759970517
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by
Product Details
Features . This easy to assemble compact greenhouse is constructed with a high grade steel tubular frame. The clear pvc cover allows a significant amount of light to reach the plants while reducing the amount of harmful uv light. This means less damage to plants as well as reduced fungus and harmful insects Specifications . Color Green. Weight 11 lbs