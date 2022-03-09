Hover to Zoom
ShiKai Borage Dry Skin Therapy Foot Cream
4.2 ozUPC: 0008173840250
Purchase Options
Product Details
Borage Therapy® Foot Cream was created for people with severely dry and cracked skin on the feet and lower legs. Because it contains therapeutic levels of borage oil, it helps to relieve dry skin by reversing a deficiency of gamma-linolenic acid (GLA), a critical omega-6 fatty acid.
- Fast Relief for Dry & Itchy Feet & Heels
- Soothes Itching & Promotes Healing
- Contains Borage Oil, a Critical Omega-6 Fatty Acid that Helps Relieve Dry Skin
- No Animal Testing or Ingredients
- Recommended by Doctors