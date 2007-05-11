Most hand creams work on the skin's surface to relieve the symptoms of dry skin, while ignoring the real cause that lies deep within the skin - but Borage Therapy® provides more. Because it contains therapeutic levels of borage oil, it helps to relieve dry skin by reversing a deficiency of gamma-linolenic acid (GLA), a critical omega-6 fatty acid. That's why Borage Therapy keeps skin healthy and supple long after the cream is applied-even after it's been washed away.

Fast Relief For Dry & Itchy Skin

Fragrance Free

Contains Borage Oil, A Critical Omega-6 fatty Acid That Helps Relive Dry Skin

No Animal Testing Or Ingredients

Ideal For Hands, Cuticles & Fingertips

Non Greasy, Non-Irritating Formula

Doctor Recommended