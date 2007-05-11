Hover to Zoom
ShiKai Borage Therapy Unscented Hand Cream
2.5 fl ozUPC: 0008173840222
Product Details
Most hand creams work on the skin's surface to relieve the symptoms of dry skin, while ignoring the real cause that lies deep within the skin - but Borage Therapy® provides more. Because it contains therapeutic levels of borage oil, it helps to relieve dry skin by reversing a deficiency of gamma-linolenic acid (GLA), a critical omega-6 fatty acid. That's why Borage Therapy keeps skin healthy and supple long after the cream is applied-even after it's been washed away.
- Fast Relief For Dry & Itchy Skin
- Fragrance Free
- Contains Borage Oil, A Critical Omega-6 fatty Acid That Helps Relive Dry Skin
- No Animal Testing Or Ingredients
- Ideal For Hands, Cuticles & Fingertips
- Non Greasy, Non-Irritating Formula
- Doctor Recommended