Shikai Coconut Moisturizing Shower Gel
1 galUPC: 0008173836330
Product Details
This is not your typical shower gel. It was actually formulated to moisturize and soothe dry skin.
The secret is a combination of oatmeal blended with pure aloe vera gel. These natural ingredients bring relief to dry, itchy skin and leave rough, chapped areas smooth and soft. And the special blend of cleansers is mild enough for your whole family to use every day. Use this gel as a body wash, shower gel, or even as a bubble bath.
- Rich In Aloe Vera & Oatmeal To Soothe Dry Skin
- Leaves Skin Noticeably Softer & Healthier
- Gentle, Soap-Free Formula
- No Animal Ingredients Or Testing