Shikai Color Reflect Gold Shampoo

8 Fl OzUPC: 0008173831352
With Shikai Color Reflect Gold Shampoo highlights become lighter and brighter.

  • Cleans Gently And Leaves A Brilliant Shine
  • Preferentially Reflects Natural Or Color-Treated Golden Tones In Blonde And Light Brown Hair With Chamomile Flower Extract.
  • Extends The Life Of Color Treatments With Natural Sunflower Extract (Heliogenol) 
  • UV Filters and Optimized pH
  • Light-Reflective Natural Haircare
  • Safe For Color-Treated Hair
  • No Animal Testing Or Ingredients