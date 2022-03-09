With Shikai Color Reflect Gold Shampoo highlights become lighter and brighter.

Cleans Gently And Leaves A Brilliant Shine

Preferentially Reflects Natural Or Color-Treated Golden Tones In Blonde And Light Brown Hair With Chamomile Flower Extract.

Extends The Life Of Color Treatments With Natural Sunflower Extract (Heliogenol)

UV Filters and Optimized pH

Light-Reflective Natural Haircare

Safe For Color-Treated Hair

No Animal Testing Or Ingredients