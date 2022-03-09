Hover to Zoom
Shikai Color Reflect Gold Shampoo
8 Fl OzUPC: 0008173831352
With Shikai Color Reflect Gold Shampoo highlights become lighter and brighter.
- Cleans Gently And Leaves A Brilliant Shine
- Preferentially Reflects Natural Or Color-Treated Golden Tones In Blonde And Light Brown Hair With Chamomile Flower Extract.
- Extends The Life Of Color Treatments With Natural Sunflower Extract (Heliogenol)
- UV Filters and Optimized pH
- Light-Reflective Natural Haircare
- Safe For Color-Treated Hair
- No Animal Testing Or Ingredients