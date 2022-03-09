Shikai Color Reflect Platinum Shampoo Perspective: front
Shikai Color Reflect Platinum Shampoo

8 fl ozUPC: 0008173831353
Product Details

With Shikai Color Reflect Platinum Shampoo blonde & silver tones become cooler and brighter.

  • Cleans Gently And Leaves A Brilliant Shine
  • Preferentially Reflects Natural Or Color-Treated Platinum Tones In Blonde, Silver, And Platinum Hair With Blue Malva Flower Extract
  • Extends The Life Of Color Treatments With Natural Sunflower Extract (Heliogenol)
  • UV Filters and Optimized pH
  • Light-Reflective Natural Haircare
  • Safe For Color Treated Hair
  • No Animal Ingredients Or Testing