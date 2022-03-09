Hover to Zoom
Shikai Color Reflect Platinum Shampoo
8 fl ozUPC: 0008173831353
Purchase Options
Product Details
With Shikai Color Reflect Platinum Shampoo blonde & silver tones become cooler and brighter.
- Cleans Gently And Leaves A Brilliant Shine
- Preferentially Reflects Natural Or Color-Treated Platinum Tones In Blonde, Silver, And Platinum Hair With Blue Malva Flower Extract
- Extends The Life Of Color Treatments With Natural Sunflower Extract (Heliogenol)
- UV Filters and Optimized pH
- Light-Reflective Natural Haircare
- Safe For Color Treated Hair
- No Animal Ingredients Or Testing