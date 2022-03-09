Shikai Color Reflect Shampoo Deep Perspective: front
Shikai Color Reflect Shampoo Deep

8 fl ozUPC: 0008173831351
Product Details

  • Cleans Gently And Leaves A Brilliant Shine
  • Light-Reflective Natural Haircare
  • Preferentially Reflects Natural Or Color-Treated Brown Tones In Brunette, Red And Blonde Hair With Black Malva Flower Extract
  • Deep Highlights Rich, Dark Tones in Brunette, Red and Blonde Hair
  • Safe for Color-Treated Hair
  • Extends The Life Of Color Treatments With Natural Sunflower Extract (Heliogenol™)
  • Cruelty Free
  • UV Filters
  • Made in USA