ShiKai Everyday Conditioner is a nutrient-rich, light conditioner can be used everyday with all ShiKai shampoos. It provides manageable, easy comb-out, and a healthy shine. It won't weigh down hair and can be used with all hair types.

Plant Based

Rich In Botanical Ingredients For All Hair Types

Nutrient-Rich, Not Heavy

Contains Borage Oil For Healthy, Shiny And Manageable Hair

No Animal Ingredients Or Testing

Made In USA