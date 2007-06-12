Hover to Zoom
ShiKai Everyday Conditioner
12 fl ozUPC: 0008173830305
Product Details
ShiKai Everyday Conditioner is a nutrient-rich, light conditioner can be used everyday with all ShiKai shampoos. It provides manageable, easy comb-out, and a healthy shine. It won't weigh down hair and can be used with all hair types.
- Plant Based
- Rich In Botanical Ingredients For All Hair Types
- Nutrient-Rich, Not Heavy
- Contains Borage Oil For Healthy, Shiny And Manageable Hair
- No Animal Ingredients Or Testing
- Made In USA