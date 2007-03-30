ShiKai French Vanilla Hand & Body Lotion Perspective: front
ShiKai French Vanilla Hand & Body Lotion

8 fl ozUPC: 0008173834304
Your skin deserves the extra moisturizing power of this newly enriched soft-skin formula ShiKai French Vanilla Hand & Body Lotion. High concentration of pure aloe vera & vitamin E soothes sensitive skin, luxurious shea butter provides that soft and silky feeling and clinically proven borage oil delivers moisture and relief to dry skin. Rich botanical ingredients keep skin supple & young looking. 

  • Moisturizing Hand & Body Lotion
  • Rich in Aloe, Borage & Shea Butter
  • Cruelty Free
  • Made in USA