ShiKai French Vanilla Hand & Body Lotion
8 fl ozUPC: 0008173834304
Your skin deserves the extra moisturizing power of this newly enriched soft-skin formula ShiKai French Vanilla Hand & Body Lotion. High concentration of pure aloe vera & vitamin E soothes sensitive skin, luxurious shea butter provides that soft and silky feeling and clinically proven borage oil delivers moisture and relief to dry skin. Rich botanical ingredients keep skin supple & young looking.
- Moisturizing Hand & Body Lotion
- Rich in Aloe, Borage & Shea Butter
- Cruelty Free
- Made in USA