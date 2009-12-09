This not your typical shower gel. It was actually formulated to moisturize and soothe dry skin.

The secret is a combination of organic colloidal oatmeal blended with pure aloe vera gel. These natural ingredients bring relief to dry, itchy skin and leave rough chapped areas smooth and soft. And the special blend of cleansers is mild enough for your whole family to use every day. Use this gel as a body wash, shaving gel, or even as a bubble bath.