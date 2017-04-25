Hover to Zoom
ShiKai Natural Tea Tree Conditioner
24 fl ozUPC: 0008173830349
Purchase Options
Product Details
Wake Up Your Senses with this extra-moisturizing natural conditioner.Formulated with jojoba and avocado oils to moisturize; and with tea tree and peppermint oils to revitalize.SkiKai Tea Tree Conditioner will leave your hair silky soft, shiny and easily manageable.
- Helps Clear Flaky And Irritated Scalp
- Leaves Hair Silky Soft
- Mild Enough For The Entire Family
- Nourishes & Soothes The Hair & Scalp
- Provides Extra Moisturization
- Rich In Avocado And Jojoba Oils
- No Animal Ingredients Or Testing