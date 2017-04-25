ShiKai Natural Tea Tree Conditioner Perspective: front
ShiKai Natural Tea Tree Conditioner

24 fl ozUPC: 0008173830349
Product Details

Wake Up Your Senses with this extra-moisturizing natural conditioner.Formulated with jojoba and avocado oils to moisturize; and with tea tree and peppermint oils to revitalize.SkiKai Tea Tree Conditioner will leave your hair silky soft, shiny and easily manageable.

  • Helps Clear Flaky And Irritated Scalp
  • Leaves Hair Silky Soft
  • Mild Enough For The Entire Family
  • Nourishes & Soothes The Hair & Scalp
  • Provides Extra Moisturization
  • Rich In Avocado And Jojoba Oils
  • No Animal Ingredients Or Testing