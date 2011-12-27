Your skin deserves the extra moisturizing power of this newly enriched soft-skin formula ShiKai Pomegranate Hand & Body Lotion. A high concentration of pure aloe vera and vitamin E soothes sensitive skin, luxurious shea butter provides that soft and silky feel and clinically proven borage oil delivers moisture and relief to dry skin. These rich botanical ingredients keep skin supple and young looking.

Softens And Moisturizes

With Aloe, Borage Oil and Shea Butter