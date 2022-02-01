Wake Up Your Senses With A Refreshing And Invigorating Burst Of Tea Tree And Peppermint. Not Only Does This Shampoo Wake You Up In The Shower, It Also Leaves Your Hair Soft, Shiny And Thoroughly Clean. A Small Amount Of Shampoo Creates Ultra-Rich & Thick Lather. It Stimulates And Refreshes The Scalp. It’S Made With Essential Oils Of Tea Tree And Peppermint. Mild Enough To Use Every Day.. Shikai Extract Provides A Soap-Free Alternative To Harsh Shampoos.