Shikai Products Shampoo - Tea Tree - 24 fl oz
1UPC: 0008173830348
Wake Up Your Senses With A Refreshing And Invigorating Burst Of Tea Tree And Peppermint. Not Only Does This Shampoo Wake You Up In The Shower, It Also Leaves Your Hair Soft, Shiny And Thoroughly Clean. A Small Amount Of Shampoo Creates Ultra-Rich & Thick Lather. It Stimulates And Refreshes The Scalp. It’S Made With Essential Oils Of Tea Tree And Peppermint. Mild Enough To Use Every Day.. Shikai Extract Provides A Soap-Free Alternative To Harsh Shampoos.