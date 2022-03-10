ShiKai Sandalwood Hand And Body Lotion is formulated to give your skin extra moisturization. We blend aloe vera, wheat germ and vitamin E into a rich base of all-natural moisturizers. They absorb quickly without leaving that slippery after-feel. Your skin will feel so soft and smooth and will smell good too. This is an elegant moisturizing formula that will leave your skin feeling sensuously soft and smooth while providing nourishment and soothing relief to dry or chaffed areas.

Softens And Moisturizes

With Aloe, Borage Oil and Shea Butter