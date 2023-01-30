Sideshow Chardonnay Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Sideshow Chardonnay Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Sideshow Chardonnay Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Sideshow Chardonnay Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Sideshow Chardonnay

750 mLUPC: 0083972800940
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 3

Product Details

A bright and fresh Chardonnay bursting with tropical fruit aromas and flavors that are nicely balanced with delicate notes of vanilla and honey. This spellbinding wine has gentle acidity and a pleasantly long finish that will convert any skeptic. Pairs well with pork, salmon, or tuna.

  • 1 bottle= 5 glasses of wine
  • Grapes produced in South Eastern Australia
  • Pairs well with pork, salmon, or tuna
  • Flavors of tropical fruits, vanilla, and honey