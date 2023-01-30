Hover to Zoom
Sideshow Chardonnay
750 mLUPC: 0083972800940
Product Details
A bright and fresh Chardonnay bursting with tropical fruit aromas and flavors that are nicely balanced with delicate notes of vanilla and honey. This spellbinding wine has gentle acidity and a pleasantly long finish that will convert any skeptic. Pairs well with pork, salmon, or tuna.
- 1 bottle= 5 glasses of wine
- Grapes produced in South Eastern Australia
- Pairs well with pork, salmon, or tuna
- Flavors of tropical fruits, vanilla, and honey