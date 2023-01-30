A bright and fresh Chardonnay bursting with tropical fruit aromas and flavors that are nicely balanced with delicate notes of vanilla and honey. This spellbinding wine has gentle acidity and a pleasantly long finish that will convert any skeptic. Pairs well with pork, salmon, or tuna.

1 bottle= 5 glasses of wine

Grapes produced in South Eastern Australia

