A playful blend of Shiraz and Cabernet Sauvignon from South Eastern Australia. Blackberry, plum, and a hint of dark chocolate and licorice aromas set the stage for ripe raspberry and strawberry notes that linger on the palate. Sweet tannins give this irrepressible wine a soft but satisfying structure. Pair with beef, lamb, or poultry for the ultimate experience.

1 bottle= 5 glasses of wine

Grapes produced in South Eastern Australia

Pairs well with beef, lamb, or poultry

Flavors of blackberry, plum, and dark chocolate

