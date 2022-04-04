Skip to content
Purchase History
Digital Coupons
Weekly Ad
My Lists
Find a Store
Payment Cards
Gift Cards
Clear
Ship to
20146
Sign In
Cart
Popular
Departments
Savings
Planning
Our Brands
Discover
Pharmacy and Health
Payments and Services
Breadcrumb
Home
Beer, Wine & Liquor
Craft Beer
Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. Big Little Thing IPA Beer
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. Big Little Thing IPA Beer
12 cans / 12 fl oz
UPC: 0008378357550
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 4
Pickup
$
18
.
49
discounted from
$21.49
Delivery
$
18
.
49
discounted from
$21.49
Ship
Unavailable
Sign In to Add
Product Reviews