Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.® Pale Ale Beer
12 cans / 12 fl ozUPC: 0008378322200
Located in AISLE 4
Sierra Nevada® Pale Ale sparked the American craft beer revolution. Bold and complex with pine and citrus notes from whole-cone Cascade hops, this Pale Ale was first brewed in 1980, and introduced a generation to the glory of hops. Our Pale Ale is still a classic and Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. is still 100% family owned, operated, and argued over.