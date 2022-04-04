Hover to Zoom
Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. Pale Ale Beer
6 bottles / 12 fl ozUPC: 0008378337521
Located in AISLE 4
Sierra Nevada Pale Ale sparked the American craft beer revolution. Bold and complex with pine and citrus notes from whole-cone Cascade hops, this Pale Ale was first brewed in 1980, and introduced a generation to the glory of hops. Our Pale Ale is still a classic and Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. is still 100% family owned, operated, and argued over.