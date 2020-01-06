Ever broken your chip in a dip before? Or watched in dismay as half of your chip fell back to your loaded-nachos plate? Yeah, it’s kind of guac-ward. These grain free tortilla chips are exactly what they sound like: a thick chip built to withstand even the heartiest of dips. Made from the same savory pumpkin and cassava masa as our taco shells, but they resemble traditional restaurant-style tortilla chips. So nice, you might even dip it twice.