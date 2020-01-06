Siete Grain Free Dip Chip Tortilla Chips
Product Details
Ever broken your chip in a dip before? Or watched in dismay as half of your chip fell back to your loaded-nachos plate? Yeah, it’s kind of guac-ward. These grain free tortilla chips are exactly what they sound like: a thick chip built to withstand even the heartiest of dips. Made from the same savory pumpkin and cassava masa as our taco shells, but they resemble traditional restaurant-style tortilla chips. So nice, you might even dip it twice.
Ingredients
Cassava Flour, Avocado Oil, Pumpkin Powder, Coconut Flour, Psyllium Husk Powder, Sea Salt.
Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
