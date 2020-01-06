Siete Grain Free Dip Chip Tortilla Chips Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Siete Grain Free Dip Chip Tortilla Chips Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

Siete Grain Free Dip Chip Tortilla Chips

5 ozUPC: 0085176900772
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 12

Product Details

Ever broken your chip in a dip before? Or watched in dismay as half of your chip fell back to your loaded-nachos plate? Yeah, it’s kind of guac-ward. These grain free tortilla chips are exactly what they sound like: a thick chip built to withstand even the heartiest of dips. Made from the same savory pumpkin and cassava masa as our taco shells, but they resemble traditional restaurant-style tortilla chips. So nice, you might even dip it twice.

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g7.69%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium120mg5.22%
Total Carbohydrate18g6.55%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.2mg2%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Cassava Flour, Avocado Oil, Pumpkin Powder, Coconut Flour, Psyllium Husk Powder, Sea Salt.

Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More