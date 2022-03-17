If you love spice so much that you want to marry it, then you know that sublime equilibrium when your mouth is on fire, and the only way to put out that fire is to keep adding more fire. If you're on a never-ending quest for that special moment, then these Fuego chips will be your new jam. We wrapped these chips in a Mexican blanket of our favorite chili peppers including Jalapeño and Habanero.



Be warned: these chips have a definite kick (that's the capsaicin talking to your taste buds), but we're not trying to set a new Scoville Scale record – it's a manageable heat that arrives like a friend and then stays a while. If you are the kind of person who gravitates toward words like 'flaming' and/or 'hot', then these may be your new standby snack.