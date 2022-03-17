Our single-serving (1 ounce), miniature version of our Sea Salt tortilla chips. Like father like son, like mother like daughter, like the latter to the former, these little guys are grain free, crisp, light, and oh-so refreshing. Perfect for a picnic, school lunch, or that darndest thing some people call "portion control." We like to think of it as our family’s way of having your family’s snack, wherever y’all roam.

Grain free

Gluten free

Dairy free