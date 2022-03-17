Siete Grain Free Sea Salt Tortilla Chips Perspective: front
Siete Grain Free Sea Salt Tortilla Chips

24 ct / 1 ozUPC: 1085176900709
Our single-serving (1 ounce), miniature version of our Sea Salt tortilla chips. Like father like son, like mother like daughter, like the latter to the former, these little guys are grain free, crisp, light, and oh-so refreshing. Perfect for a picnic, school lunch, or that darndest thing some people call "portion control." We like to think of it as our family’s way of having your family’s snack, wherever y’all roam.

  • Grain free
  • Gluten free
  • Dairy free

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
24.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size1 bag
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g9%
Saturated Fat2g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium150mg7%
Total Carbohydrate19g7%
Dietary Fiber3g11%
Sugar1g
Protein1g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0.6mg4%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Cassava Flour. Avocado Oil, Coconut Flour, Ground Chia Seed, Sea Salt.

Allergen Info
Contains Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible