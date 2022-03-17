Siete Grain Free Sea Salt Tortilla Chips
Product Details
Our single-serving (1 ounce), miniature version of our Sea Salt tortilla chips. Like father like son, like mother like daughter, like the latter to the former, these little guys are grain free, crisp, light, and oh-so refreshing. Perfect for a picnic, school lunch, or that darndest thing some people call "portion control." We like to think of it as our family’s way of having your family’s snack, wherever y’all roam.
- Grain free
- Gluten free
- Dairy free
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Cassava Flour. Avocado Oil, Coconut Flour, Ground Chia Seed, Sea Salt.
Allergen Info
Contains Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More