Siete Jalapeno Hot Sauce
5 ozUPC: 0085176900716
Located in AISLE 6
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tablespoon (5 gram)
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.28%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium40mg1.74%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium10mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Jalapeño Pepper, Water, Avocado Oil, Apple Cider Vinegar, Pumpkin Seeds, Garlic, Sea Salt, Tomatillo.Flax Seeds, Quillaja Extract, Chia Seeds, Turmeric
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
