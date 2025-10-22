Silk Chocolate Soymilk
Product Details
It's an excellent source of calcium! Soy rich and soy creamy. We believe in making delicious plant-based food that does right by you and fuels our passion for the planet to make your journey smooth.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Soymilk (Filtered Water, Soybeans), Cane Sugar, Cocoa (Processed With Alkali), Vitamin and Mineral Blend (Calcium Phosphate, Calcium Carbonate, Vitamin A Palmitate, Vitamin D2, Riboflavin [B2], Vitamin B12), Sea Salt, Gellan Gum, Sodium Ascorbate (To Protect Freshness), Natural Flavor.
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
