Silk Chocolate Soymilk

6 ct / 8 fl ozUPC: 0002529300270
Product Details

It's an excellent source of calcium! Soy rich and soy creamy. We believe in making delicious plant-based food that does right by you and fuels our passion for the planet to make your journey smooth.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1soymilk box (236 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories170
% Daily value*
Total Fat4.5g5.77%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium90mg3.91%
Total Carbohydrate25g9.09%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar21g
Protein8g
Calcium470mg35%
Iron3mg15%
Magnesium65mg15%
Phosphorus230mg20%
Potassium450mg10%
Riboflavin0.44mg35%
Vitamin A150Number of International Units15%
Vitamin D3Number of International Units15%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Soymilk (Filtered Water, Soybeans), Cane Sugar, Cocoa (Processed With Alkali), Vitamin and Mineral Blend (Calcium Phosphate, Calcium Carbonate, Vitamin A Palmitate, Vitamin D2, Riboflavin [B2], Vitamin B12), Sea Salt, Gellan Gum, Sodium Ascorbate (To Protect Freshness), Natural Flavor.

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
