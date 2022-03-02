Hover to Zoom
Silk Extra Creamy Oatmilk
64 fl ozUPC: 0003663207459
Located in AISLE 23
Product Details
Inspired by milk's creamy goodness, Oat Yeah might make you forget there's no moo in here. Our super-duper extra creamy deliciousness goes with anything.
- Creamy plant-conscious deliciousness you can dunk a cookie into
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g8%
Saturated Fat0.5g3%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium100mg4%
Total Carbohydrate18g6%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar7g
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
: Oatmilk ( Filtered Water , Oat Concentrate ) , Sunflower Oil , Vitamin and Mineral Blend ( Calcium Carbonate , Vitamin A Palmitate , Vitamin D2 , Riboflavin , Vitamin B12 ) , Dipotassium Phosphate , Sea Salt , Gellan Gum , Locust Bean Gum , Ascorbic Acid ( to Protect Freshness ) , Natural Flavor .
Allergen Info
Contains Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More