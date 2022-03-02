Silk Organic Unsweetened Soymilk Perspective: front
Silk Organic Unsweetened Soymilk Perspective: back
Silk Organic Unsweetened Soymilk Perspective: left
Silk Organic Unsweetened Soymilk Perspective: right
Silk Organic Unsweetened Soymilk Perspective: bottom
Silk Organic Unsweetened Soymilk

1/2 galUPC: 0002529360023
Our Passion is Plant-Powered. We're nuts about nuts. And seeds, and beans, and fruits, and everything green and growing nature has to offer. Have you ever really thought about the magic of plants? Talk about strength, resilience and beauty. And all that leafy goodness is just waiting for you to tap its potential. You can call us what you want...plant-based, plant-biased or just plain plant-prejudiced. Pour On Our Passion, So You Can Nourish Yours.

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (240 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat4g5.13%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat2.5g
Monounsaturated Fat1g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium75mg3.26%
Total Carbohydrate3g1.09%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar1g
Protein7g
Calcium300mg25%
Iron1mg6%
Magnesium40mg10%
Riboflavin0.4mg30%
Vitamin A150mcg15%
Vitamin D3mcg15%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Organic Soymilk (Filtered Water, Organic Soybeans), Vitamin and Mineral Blend (Calcium Carbonate, Vitamin A Palmitate, Vitamin D2, Riboflavin [B2], Vitamin B12), Sea Salt, Gellan Gum, Ascorbic Acid (To Protect Freshness), Natural Flavor

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

