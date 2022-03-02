Ingredients

Organic Soymilk (Filtered Water, Organic Soybeans), Vitamin and Mineral Blend (Calcium Carbonate, Vitamin A Palmitate, Vitamin D2, Riboflavin [B2], Vitamin B12), Sea Salt, Gellan Gum, Ascorbic Acid (To Protect Freshness), Natural Flavor

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More