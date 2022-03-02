Silk Organic Unsweetened Soymilk
Product Details
Our Passion is Plant-Powered. We're nuts about nuts. And seeds, and beans, and fruits, and everything green and growing nature has to offer. Have you ever really thought about the magic of plants? Talk about strength, resilience and beauty. And all that leafy goodness is just waiting for you to tap its potential. You can call us what you want...plant-based, plant-biased or just plain plant-prejudiced. Pour On Our Passion, So You Can Nourish Yours.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Soymilk (Filtered Water, Organic Soybeans), Vitamin and Mineral Blend (Calcium Carbonate, Vitamin A Palmitate, Vitamin D2, Riboflavin [B2], Vitamin B12), Sea Salt, Gellan Gum, Ascorbic Acid (To Protect Freshness), Natural Flavor
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More