Silk Original Oatmilk
Silk Original Oatmilk Perspective: back
Silk Original Oatmilk Perspective: left
Silk Original Oatmilk Perspective: right
Silk Original Oatmilk Perspective: top
Silk Original Oatmilk

64 fl ozUPC: 0003663207126
Located in AISLE 23

Inspired by milk's creamy goodness, Oat Yeah might make you forget there's no moo in here.

  • Creamy plant-conscious deliciousness you can dunk a cookie into

Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (240 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat3.5g5.38%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium105mg4.38%
Total Carbohydrate14g4.67%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar4g
Protein2g
Calcium450mg45%
Iron0.72mg4%
Riboflavin0.34mg20%
Vitamin A750Number of International Units15%
Vitamin C0mg0%
Vitamin D140Number of International Units35%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Oatmilk (Filtered Water, Oat Extract), Sunflower Oil, Vitamin and Mineral Blend (Calcium Carbonate, Vitamin A Palmitate, Vitamin D2, Riboflavin [B2], Vitamin B12), Malt Extract, Dipotassium Phosphate, Gellan Gum, Sea Salt, Sunflower Lecithin, Locust Bean Gum, Ascorbic Acid (To Protect Freshness)

Contains Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.