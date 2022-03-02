Silk Protein Original Soymilk
Product Details
Fuel like a champion* just like world-class athlete Carl Lewis. With 8 grams complete plant-based protein per serving, from whole harvested soybeans. It has 50% more calcium than milk**, is heart healthy† and always creamy & delicious. We believe in making delicious plant-based food that does right by you and fuels our passion for the planet to make your journey smooth.
3 Simple Reasons to Love SilkSoymilk:
- We believe plants are the way to nourish people and the planet
- 100% silky smooth deliciousness
- 8g heart-healthyplant-based protein per serving
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Soymilk (Filtered Water, Soybeans), Cane Sugar, Contains 2% or Less of: Vitamin and Mineral Blend (Tricalcium Phosphate, Calcium Carbonate, Vitamin A Palmitate, Vitamin D2, Riboflavin [B2], Vitamin B12), Sea Salt, Natural Flavor, Gellan Gum
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More