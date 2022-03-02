Silk Protein Original Soymilk Perspective: front
Silk Protein Original Soymilk
Silk Protein Original Soymilk
Silk Protein Original Soymilk
Silk Protein Original Soymilk
Silk Protein Original Soymilk
Silk Protein Original Soymilk

64 fl ozUPC: 0002529360039
Product Details

Fuel like a champion* just like world-class athlete Carl Lewis. With 8 grams complete plant-based protein per serving, from whole harvested soybeans. It has 50% more calcium than milk**, is heart healthy† and always creamy & delicious. We believe in making delicious plant-based food that does right by you and fuels our passion for the planet to make your journey smooth.

3 Simple Reasons to Love SilkSoymilk:

  • We believe plants are the way to nourish people and the planet
  • 100% silky smooth deliciousness
  • 8g heart-healthyplant-based protein per serving

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (240 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat4.5g6.92%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat2.5g
Monounsaturated Fat1g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium95mg3.96%
Total Carbohydrate9g3%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar6g
Protein8g
Calcium450mg45%
Iron1.1mg6.11%
Magnesium60mg15%
Phosphorus250mg25%
Potassium380mg10.86%
Riboflavin0.51mg30%
Vitamin A500Number of International Units10%
Vitamin C0mg0%
Vitamin D120Number of International Units30%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Soymilk (Filtered Water, Soybeans), Cane Sugar, Contains 2% or Less of: Vitamin and Mineral Blend (Tricalcium Phosphate, Calcium Carbonate, Vitamin A Palmitate, Vitamin D2, Riboflavin [B2], Vitamin B12), Sea Salt, Natural Flavor, Gellan Gum

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More