Ingredients

Soymilk (Filtered Water, Soybeans), Cane Sugar, Contains 2% or Less of: Vitamin and Mineral Blend (Tricalcium Phosphate, Calcium Carbonate, Vitamin A Palmitate, Vitamin D2, Riboflavin [B2], Vitamin B12), Sea Salt, Natural Flavor, Gellan Gum

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

