Silk Sweet & Creamy Dairy-Free Almond Creamer
Silk Sweet & Creamy Dairy-Free Almond Creamer
Silk Sweet & Creamy Dairy-Free Almond Creamer
Silk Sweet & Creamy Dairy-Free Almond Creamer
Silk Sweet & Creamy Dairy-Free Almond Creamer

1 qtUPC: 0002529300489
Product Details

Magnificent morning? Yeah, it is. With smooth, lusciously sweet & creamy flavor (minus the dairy). Way to savor the day. Our Silk Almond Milk products offer customers the great plant based options they’ve grown to love. Silk gives customers healthier options, which means they will be happier customers.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (15 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories25
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.28%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat1g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium20mg0.87%
Total Carbohydrate4g1.45%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar4g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Almondmilk (Filtered Water, Almonds), Cane Sugar, High Oleic Sunflower Oil, Pea Protein, Potassium Citrate, Salt, Baking Soda, Sunflower Lecithin, Natural Flavor, Gellan Gum.

Allergen Info
Contains Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.