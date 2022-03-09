Silk Sweet & Creamy Dairy-Free Almond Creamer
Product Details
Magnificent morning? Yeah, it is. With smooth, lusciously sweet & creamy flavor (minus the dairy). Way to savor the day. Our Silk Almond Milk products offer customers the great plant based options they’ve grown to love. Silk gives customers healthier options, which means they will be happier customers.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Almondmilk (Filtered Water, Almonds), Cane Sugar, High Oleic Sunflower Oil, Pea Protein, Potassium Citrate, Salt, Baking Soda, Sunflower Lecithin, Natural Flavor, Gellan Gum.
Allergen Info
Contains Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More