Reflecting SIMI Winery's spirit of always striving and constantly evolving, SIMI Sonoma County Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wine offers balanced flavors of the esteemed Sonoma County vineyards. This red California wine opens with aromas of blackberry and plum. Each sip of this SIMI wine features red and black fruit flavors of black plum and cherry, smooth tannins, and soft spice that give way to a supple, velvety finish. Aged for 14 months in French and American oak barrels, this aromatic red grape wine's lingering taste brings out the best flavors of savory dishes like roast duck and lamb, grilled steaks with roasted mushrooms, and Tuscan meatballs. Store and serve this bottle of red wine at room temperature for best taste. Please enjoy our wines responsibly.

