Reflecting SIMI Winery's spirit of always striving and constantly evolving, SIMI Sonoma County Sauvignon Blanc White Wine offers balanced flavors of the esteemed Sonoma County vineyards. Made with grapes harvested from two distinct growing regions, this California white wine opens with complex aromas of fresh straw, green papaya, lime leaf, pink grapefruit, green apple, lemongrass, honeysuckle, and wet stone. Each sip of this SIMI wine features refreshing, zesty notes of grapefruit and citrus complemented by warm richness and crisp acidity. Aged in 100% stainless steel, this sauvignon blanc wine pairs well with pesto pasta, crab gazpacho, or smoked salmon. For optimal enjoyment of this crisp white wine, chill this 750 mL bottle of wine in the refrigerator for two to two and a half hours before serving. Please enjoy our wines responsibly. © 2020 SIMI Winery, Geyserville, CA.

Feature Benefits: