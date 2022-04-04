Simi Winery Sonoma County Sauvignon Blanc White Wine
Product Details
Reflecting SIMI Winery's spirit of always striving and constantly evolving, SIMI Sonoma County Sauvignon Blanc White Wine offers balanced flavors of the esteemed Sonoma County vineyards. Made with grapes harvested from two distinct growing regions, this California white wine opens with complex aromas of fresh straw, green papaya, lime leaf, pink grapefruit, green apple, lemongrass, honeysuckle, and wet stone. Each sip of this SIMI wine features refreshing, zesty notes of grapefruit and citrus complemented by warm richness and crisp acidity. Aged in 100% stainless steel, this sauvignon blanc wine pairs well with pesto pasta, crab gazpacho, or smoked salmon. For optimal enjoyment of this crisp white wine, chill this 750 mL bottle of wine in the refrigerator for two to two and a half hours before serving. Please enjoy our wines responsibly. © 2020 SIMI Winery, Geyserville, CA.
Feature Benefits:
- Each 750 mL wine bottle contains five glasses of white wine
- Conveniently packaged bottle of screw top wine perfect for enjoying at any table, home or away
- White wine with aromas of fresh straw, papaya, lime, grapefruit, green apple, lemongrass, honeysuckle, and wet stone
- Each glass of wine offers refreshing, zesty notes of grapefruit and citrus
- Dry white wine with warm richness and crisp acidity