Ingredients

Corn Syrup , Milk Protein Isolate , High Oleic Safflower Oil , Sugar , Soy Oil , Coconut Oil , Galactooligosaccharides , Calcium Phosphate ; Less Than 2% Of : C . Cohnii Oil , M . Alpina Oil , Beta-carotene , Lutein , Lycopene , Potassium Citrate , Sodium Citrate , Potassium Chloride , Ascorbic Acid , Magnesium Phosphate , Choline Chloride , Magnesium Chloride , Ascorbyl Palmitate , L-Cystine Dihydrochloride , Ferrous Sulfate , Taurine , Inositol , Zinc Sulfate , D-Alpha-Tocopheryl Acetate , Mixed Tocopherols , L-Carnitine , Niacinamide , Calcium Pantothenate , Vitamin A Palmitate , Copper Sulfate , Thiamine Hydrochloride , Riboflavin , Pyridoxine Hydrochloride , Folic Acid , Manganese Sulfate , Potassium Iodide , Phylloquinone , Biotin , Sodium Selenate , Vitamin D3 , Vitamin B12 , Calcium Carbonate and Potassium Hydroxide .

Allergen Info

Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

