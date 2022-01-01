Similac® Go & Grow Sensitive Powder Toddler Drink
Product Details
A milk-based drink for toddlers 12 to 36 months old with lactose sensitivity.
- EASY TO DIGEST: Milk-based sensitive toddler drink suitable for children with lactose sensitivity
- TODDLER NUTRITION: Has 23 key nutrients that may be missing from your toddler’s diet, including iron, vitamins C & E, and DHA
- IMMUNE SUPPORT: First toddler drink with 2’-FL HMO (human milk oligosaccharide*), an immune-nourishing prebiotic
- BRAIN & EYE DEVELOPMENT: With DHA, lutein, and vitamin E—important nutrients for your toddler’s brain and eye development
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Corn Syrup , Milk Protein Isolate , High Oleic Safflower Oil , Sugar , Soy Oil , Coconut Oil , Galactooligosaccharides , Calcium Phosphate ; Less Than 2% Of : C . Cohnii Oil , M . Alpina Oil , Beta-carotene , Lutein , Lycopene , Potassium Citrate , Sodium Citrate , Potassium Chloride , Ascorbic Acid , Magnesium Phosphate , Choline Chloride , Magnesium Chloride , Ascorbyl Palmitate , L-Cystine Dihydrochloride , Ferrous Sulfate , Taurine , Inositol , Zinc Sulfate , D-Alpha-Tocopheryl Acetate , Mixed Tocopherols , L-Carnitine , Niacinamide , Calcium Pantothenate , Vitamin A Palmitate , Copper Sulfate , Thiamine Hydrochloride , Riboflavin , Pyridoxine Hydrochloride , Folic Acid , Manganese Sulfate , Potassium Iodide , Phylloquinone , Biotin , Sodium Selenate , Vitamin D3 , Vitamin B12 , Calcium Carbonate and Potassium Hydroxide .
Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More