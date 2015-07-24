A 22 Cal/fl oz, nutrient-enriched formula for babies who were born prematurely. Designed to be used as a preterm post-discharge formula.

Similac NeoSure promotes excellent catch-up growth in your premature baby including better gains in weight, length and head circumference when compared to premature babies fed term infant formulas

Similac is the first leading infant formula brand with no artificial growth hormone(no significant difference has been shown between milk derived from rbST-treated and non-rbST-treated cows)

The only nutrient-enriched formula for preterm infants with data to show it promoted greater rates of growth than a term infant formula during the first year of life for babies born prematurely

An easy-to-digest milk-based formula that contains increased protein, energy, vitamins and minerals compared to standard infant formula as well as extra calories for growth in baby's first year

