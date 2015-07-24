Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.
Similac® NeoSure For Babies Born Prematurely Powder Infant Formula
22.8 ozUPC: 0007007466924
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 17
Product Details
A 22 Cal/fl oz, nutrient-enriched formula for babies who were born prematurely. Designed to be used as a preterm post-discharge formula.
- Similac NeoSure promotes excellent catch-up growth in your premature baby including better gains in weight, length and head circumference when compared to premature babies fed term infant formulas
- Similac is the first leading infant formula brand with no artificial growth hormone(no significant difference has been shown between milk derived from rbST-treated and non-rbST-treated cows)
- The only nutrient-enriched formula for preterm infants with data to show it promoted greater rates of growth than a term infant formula during the first year of life for babies born prematurely
- An easy-to-digest milk-based formula that contains increased protein, energy, vitamins and minerals compared to standard infant formula as well as extra calories for growth in baby's first year
- Accepting SNAP EBT on Online Grocery Pick Up** for this Item