Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.
Similac® Organic with A2 Milk Powder with Iron Infant Formula
23.2 ozUPC: 0007007467766
Purchase Options
Product Details
- A 20 Cal/fl oz, complete nutrition, milk-based, iron-fortified infant formula made with A2 Milk for use as a supplement or alternative to breastfeeding
- A2 milk protein: A2 beta casein milk protein is produced by only certain cows and is different than A1 beta casein milk protein, found in most infant formulas
- First and only: Similac Organic with A2 Milk is the first and only formula that is USDA-certified organic and made with A2 milk
- No palm olein Oil: Shown to promote softer stools for your baby, more like breastfed infants
- Accepting SNAP EBT on Online Grocery Pick Up** for this Item