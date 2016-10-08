Hover to Zoom
Similac Pro-Advance Non-GMO with 2'-FL HMO Milk-Based Powder Infant Formula with Iron
30.8 ozUPC: 0007007466438
Located in AISLE 17
Product Details
Similac Pro-Advance with human milk oligosaccharide helps strengthen the immune system to be more like the breastfed infant than ever before.
- Similac Pro-Advance infant formula with 2’- FL HMO* designed to be closer than over to breast milk. (*not for human milk)
- No Artificial Growth Hormones†
- Features special nutrients also found in breast milk such as DHA, Lutein and Vitamin E