Similac Pro-Advance Non-GMO with 2'-FL HMO Milk-Based Powder Infant Formula with Iron

30.8 ozUPC: 0007007466438
Product Details

Similac Pro-Advance with human milk oligosaccharide helps strengthen the immune system to be more like the breastfed infant than ever before.

  • Similac Pro-Advance infant formula with 2’- FL HMO* designed to be closer than over to breast milk. (*not for human milk)
  • No Artificial Growth Hormones†
  • Features special nutrients also found in breast milk such as DHA, Lutein and Vitamin E