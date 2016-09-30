Similac Pro-Sensitive® Powder Infant Formula
Product Details
A 20 Cal/fl oz, nutritionally complete, non-GMO, iron-fortified infant formula designed for use as a milk-based alternative to standard milk-based formulas for sensitive tummies.
- Promotes Strong Bones:Has no palm olein oil to promote excellent calcium absorption for strong bones
- Supports Brain & Eye Development: Features our exclusive blend of DHA, lutein, and vitamin E, ingredients found in breast milk that are important for helping to support baby’s brain and eye development
- 2’-Fl Hmo Prebiotic For Immune Support: Similac Pro-Sensitive has 2’-FL HMO, a prebiotic that helps strengthen the immune system to be more like the breastfed infant than ever before
- Formula For Sensitive Tummies:Gentle nutrition designed to ease common tummy troubles like fussiness, gas, or mild spit-up.
- No Artificial Growth Hormones & Non-Gmo: Similac is the first leading infant formula brand with no artificial growth hormones. Similac Pro-Sensitive contains ingredients that are not genetically engineered
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Corn Syrup , Milk Protein Isolate , High Oleic Safflower Oil , Sugar , Soy Oil , Coconut Oil , Less Than 2% Of : C . Cohnii Oil , M . Alpina Oil , 2'-fucosyllactose , Fructooligosaccharides , Beta-carotene , Lutein , Lycopene , Potassium Chloride , Sodium Citrate , Calcium Phosphate , Potassium Citrate , Magnesium Phosphate , Ascorbic Acid , Choline Chloride , Ascorbyl Palmitate , Ferrous Sulfate , Choline Bitartrate , Taurine , M-Inositol , Magnesium Chloride , Zinc Sulfate , Calcium Carbonate , L-Carnitine , Mixed Tocopherols , Niacinamide , D-Alpha-Tocopheryl Acetate , Calcium Pantothenate , Vitamin A Palmitate , Copper Sulfate , Thiamine Chloride Hydrochloride , Riboflavin , Pyridoxine Hydrochloride , Folic Acid , Manganese Sulfate , Potassium Iodide , Phylloquinone , Biotin , Sodium Selenate , Vitamin D3 , Vitamin B12 , Potassium Hydroxide and Nucleotides ( Adenosine 5'-Monophosphate , Cytidine 5'-Monophosphate , Disodium Guanosine 5'-Monophosphate , Disodium Uridine 5'-Monophosphate ) .
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More