Ingredients

Corn Syrup , Milk Protein Isolate , High Oleic Safflower Oil , Sugar , Soy Oil , Coconut Oil , Less Than 2% Of : C . Cohnii Oil , M . Alpina Oil , 2'-fucosyllactose , Fructooligosaccharides , Beta-carotene , Lutein , Lycopene , Potassium Chloride , Sodium Citrate , Calcium Phosphate , Potassium Citrate , Magnesium Phosphate , Ascorbic Acid , Choline Chloride , Ascorbyl Palmitate , Ferrous Sulfate , Choline Bitartrate , Taurine , M-Inositol , Magnesium Chloride , Zinc Sulfate , Calcium Carbonate , L-Carnitine , Mixed Tocopherols , Niacinamide , D-Alpha-Tocopheryl Acetate , Calcium Pantothenate , Vitamin A Palmitate , Copper Sulfate , Thiamine Chloride Hydrochloride , Riboflavin , Pyridoxine Hydrochloride , Folic Acid , Manganese Sulfate , Potassium Iodide , Phylloquinone , Biotin , Sodium Selenate , Vitamin D3 , Vitamin B12 , Potassium Hydroxide and Nucleotides ( Adenosine 5'-Monophosphate , Cytidine 5'-Monophosphate , Disodium Guanosine 5'-Monophosphate , Disodium Uridine 5'-Monophosphate ) .

Allergen Info

Contains Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

