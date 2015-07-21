Similac Sensitive For Fussiness and Gas Powder Infant Formula with Iron Perspective: front
Similac Sensitive For Fussiness and Gas Powder Infant Formula with Iron
Similac Sensitive For Fussiness and Gas Powder Infant Formula with Iron
Similac Sensitive For Fussiness and Gas Powder Infant Formula with Iron
Similac Sensitive For Fussiness and Gas Powder Infant Formula with Iron
Similac Sensitive For Fussiness and Gas Powder Infant Formula with Iron
Similac Sensitive For Fussiness and Gas Powder Infant Formula with Iron

29.8 ozUPC: 0007007462952
Product Details

A 20 Cal/fl oz, nutritionally complete infant feeding that is an alternative to standard milk-based formulas.

  • Similac Sensitive Infant Formula is a milk-based formula for your baby's first year that is specially designed for fussiness and gas due to lactose sensitivity
  • NUTRIENTS: Features OptiGRO, our exclusive blend of DHA, Lutein and Vitamin E, special nutrients found in breast milk that are important for helping support baby's brain and eye development