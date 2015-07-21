Hover to Zoom
Similac Sensitive For Fussiness and Gas Powder Infant Formula with Iron
29.8 ozUPC: 0007007462952
Located in AISLE 17
Product Details
A 20 Cal/fl oz, nutritionally complete infant feeding that is an alternative to standard milk-based formulas.
- Similac Sensitive Infant Formula is a milk-based formula for your baby's first year that is specially designed for fussiness and gas due to lactose sensitivity
- NUTRIENTS: Features OptiGRO, our exclusive blend of DHA, Lutein and Vitamin E, special nutrients found in breast milk that are important for helping support baby's brain and eye development