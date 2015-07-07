A 20 Cal/fl oz, nutritionally complete, soy-based infant formula for infants with feeding problems such as fussiness and gas, and for infants whose parents choose a milk-free formula as a first feeding or as a supplement to breastfeeding. Plant protein-based nutritional formula for infants of vegetarian families.

Similac Soy Isomil Infant Formula is the #1 formula for complete soy nutrition. Our baby formula is a nutritionally complete, soy based infant formula that is iron fortified and naturally lactose free

NUTRIENTS: Features OptiGRO, our exclusive blend of DHA, Lutein and Vitamin E, special nutrients found in breast milk that are important for helping support baby's brain and eye development