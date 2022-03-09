Boost your skin care routine with the new Simple Kind to Skin Instant Glow and Defend face cleansing wipes! These wipes are merciless on makeup but gentle on skin, for an effective but sensitive skin-friendly cleansing experience. Packed with Niacinamide (Vitamin B3) and Glycerin, Instant Glow and Defend Wipes rejuvenate dull skin caused by blue light exposure from electronic devices by visibly brightening and evening skin tone. To use, lift the pack's resealable sticker, remove one wipe, and reseal to ensure wipes stay fresh. Using either or both sides, gently wipe over your face including cheeks, chin, neck and even lips. When finished, compost or throw away wipe in the trash. The wipes will biodegrade in 42 days in a home compost.

Globally, Simple skin care does not test on animals and is certified PETA cruelty-free.

Our face wipes are free from fragrance, artificial color, harsh chemicals, added parabens, drying alcohol and animal-derived ingredients.

Simple face wipes are an effective makeup remover.

Face cleansing wipes made with Vitamin B3 (Niacinamide) to brighten and even skin tone and Glycerin, known to give skin moisturization.

Help reduce the negative impacts of blue light exposure like dull and stressed looking skin.

Compostable and made with sustainably sourced plant fiber. Simple face wipes packaging is recyclable.