Simple Mills® Almond Flour Brownie Baking Mix
12.9 ozUPC: 0085606900551
Product Details
A deliciously fudgey brownie mix, perfect for an at home afternoon of baking.
- Simple doesn't mean you sacrifice taste. Our baking mixes are "free from" but full of deliciousness.
- Nothing artificial, ever. 8 Simple ingredients.
- About 16 brownies per box
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1brownie (23 g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g7.69%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium110mg4.78%
Total Carbohydrate13g4.73%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar9g
Protein2g
Calcium39mg4%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium154mg4%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Almond Flour Organic Coconut Sugar Chocolate Chips (Cane Sugar, Cocoa Liquor, Cocoa Butter) Dutch Cocoa Powder Tapioca Starch Arrowroot Sea Salt, Baking Soda
Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More