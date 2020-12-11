Hover to Zoom
Simple Mills® Soft-Baked Dark Chocolate Almond Flour Bars
5 ct / 1.19 ozUPC: 0085606900547
Product Details
The deceivingly wholesome way to indulge in a most decadent favorite.
- Made with nutrient dense almond and coconut flour and pieces
- Nothing artificial, ever
- Perfect on the go snacks or work from home quick snack
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1bar (34 g)
Amount per serving
Calories170
% Daily value*
Total Fat12g15.38%
Saturated Fat5g25%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium140mg6.09%
Total Carbohydrate15g5.45%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar8g
Protein3g
Calcium36mg2%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium105mg2%
Vitamin D1mcg6%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Nut & Nut Flour Blend (Almonds, Organic Coconuts), Honey, Seed Blend (Sunflower, Flax, Chia), Chocolate Chips (Cane Sugar, Unsweetened Chocolate, Cocoa Butter), Tapioca Starch, Organic Coconut Oil, Egg Whites, Raisin Juice Concentrate (For Freshness), Sea Salt, Baking Soda, Rosemary Extract (For Freshness)
Allergen Info
Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
