Simple Truth™ 100% Cranberry Juice
32 fl ozUPC: 0001111083605
Located in AISLE 14
Product Details
- From Concentrate
- Kosher
- Pasteurized
- Free From 101+ Artificial Preservatives & Ingredients
- Per 8 oz fl Serving: 70 Calories, 0g Sat Fat, 35mg Sodium, 7g Sugars
- Refrigerate After Opening
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size8fl oz (240 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium30mg1.3%
Total Carbohydrate18g6.55%
Sugar7g
Protein0g
Iron1.1mg6%
Vitamin C24mg25%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Filtered Water, Cranberry Juice, Cranberry Juice Concentrate.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More