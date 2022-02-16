Hover to Zoom
Simple Truth® 100% Grass-Fed Natural Beef Burgers
4 ct / 21.3 ozUPC: 0001111022134
Located in BACK WALL
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1patty (151 g)
Amount per serving
Calories320
% Daily value*
Total Fat23g35.38%
Saturated Fat9g45%
Trans Fat1.5g
Cholesterol105mg35%
Sodium100mg4.17%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein28g
Calcium26mg2.6%
Iron3.6mg20%
Vitamin A0mcg0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Beef.
Allergen Info
Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More