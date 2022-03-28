Hover to Zoom
Simple Truth™ 80% Lean Natural Ground Beef
1 lbUPC: 0001111097648
Located in MEAT
100% Natural Choice: Truly Delicious
It's only natural that you enjoy our natural ground beef 80% lean that contains no antibiotics and no added hormones, from cows fed a vegetarian diet. A natural choice that is 80% lean and 100% delicious, the perfect addition to any meal.
- 80% Lean 20% Fat
- No antibiotics ever
- No preservatives
- No added hormones
- Vegetarian fed diet
- Contains no artificial ingredients
- Keep refrigerated
- Inspected for wholesomeness by U.S. Department of Agriculture
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size4oz (112 g)
Amount per serving
Calories290
% Daily value*
Total Fat23g35.38%
Saturated Fat9g45%
Trans Fat1g
Cholesterol80mg26.67%
Sodium75mg3.13%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein19g
Calcium26mg2.6%
Iron1.8mg10%
Vitamin A0mcg0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Ground Beef.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
